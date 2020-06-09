Colchester County man charged with stunting, impaired driving

A 31-year-old Greenfield, Colchester County man has been charged with stunting and impaired driving.

The RCMP say an officer caught a vehicle travelling 200 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104 in East Mountain on June 6.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over, he noticed the driver appeared to be impaired.

The driver was then taken to the local RCMP detachment for a breath test, where his blood alcohol concentration was found to be three times the legal limit.

The Greenfield man due in Truro Provincial Court September 9 on charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 mg%.

He was also charged with Stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act. His vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.