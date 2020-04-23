Colchester County offering funeral support to families of shooting victims

Colchester County councillors have moved to contribute up to $5,000 to help offset the funeral expenses of each victim of last weekend's mass shooting.

Council held an emergency meeting Monday night and a motion was quickly tabled to support the victims' families.

In a statement, Colchester County says it felt that this was one way they could alleviate concerns related to funeral costs and allow families to fully focus on healing.

In memory of those lost, the flags at the Colchester Municipal Offices continue to be flown at half mast.

Colchester County also announced administration will put staff in place to help navigate any community member who needs assistance finding the support they need.

Twenty-two people were killed in a mass shooting that began Saturday evening in Portapique and ended with the RCMP shooting and killing the suspect at the Big Stop in Enfield.