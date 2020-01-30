Colchester County to review mining ban in French River watershed

Colchester County council will vote tonight to protect the French River watershed and ban mining activities.

The county has been working for over a year to have the lands in the Cobequid Highlands protected, but the province has final approval no matter what council passes as it has jurisdiction.

The French River is a source of water for Tatamagouche.

Colchester North MLA Karen Casey tabled a petition against a proposed mining exploration in the Cobequid Highlands last March, affixing her name to it as well.

The petition from Sustainable Northern Nova Scotia (SuNNS) called on the Department of Mines and Energy to protect the area's water and cancel a gold mining project on Warwick Mountain.

The regulations that council will discuss tonight would also ban waste disposal within the Protected Water Area, and pits or quarries would be prohibited without approval from the Nova Scotia Department of Environment.