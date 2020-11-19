Colchester Food Bank Drive-Thru Food Drive runs Thursday
The Colchester Food Bank's Drive-Thru Food Drive runs today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Instead of being set up on Commercial Street, the food bank will be accepting donations in the back parking lot of its new facility.
Put your donations together in your trunk and enter the back parking lot off Dominion Street, which will be clearly marked.
From there, pull up to the food bank's back door and you can either place your donation in the bin yourself or pop your trunk and a volunteer will do that for you.
The food bank asks that any monetary donations made on-site be in a sealed envelope with your address on the outside so that a tax receipt can be mailed.
Alternatively, head to colchesterfoodbank.com and make a monetary donation through the canadahelps.org link.
Items needed this year include:
- canned milk
- canned soup
- canned vegetables
- pancake mix and syrup
- canned cranberries
- canned gravy
- cake mix
- canned frosting
- pasta and pasta sauce
- canned sandwich meats
- sugar, rice
- boxes of cereal
- tea or coffee
- juice
- Christmas candy
- and boxes of crackers.
Food Bank spokesperson Leanne Roberts says they actually saw a decrease in their numbers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to a number of factors.
The demand has grown in recent months, however, with an average of 400 households being served per month including 437 in October.
Last year they distributed 704 Christmas Hampers during the holidays.
Changes had to be made to their delivery model of food distribution:
- They serve from the side entrance of the food bank - one person at a time and masks must be worn.
- A plexiglass barrier has been installed to cutdown on the possible transfer from person to person.
- They ask that households designate one member of their household to pick up their food order.
- During the height of the pandemic, church groups and other organizations helped to deliver food orders to clients who had no way of getting to the food bank.