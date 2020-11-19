Colchester Food Bank Drive-Thru Food Drive runs Thursday

The Colchester Food Bank's Drive-Thru Food Drive runs today from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Instead of being set up on Commercial Street, the food bank will be accepting donations in the back parking lot of its new facility.

Put your donations together in your trunk and enter the back parking lot off Dominion Street, which will be clearly marked.

From there, pull up to the food bank's back door and you can either place your donation in the bin yourself or pop your trunk and a volunteer will do that for you.

The food bank asks that any monetary donations made on-site be in a sealed envelope with your address on the outside so that a tax receipt can be mailed.

Alternatively, head to colchesterfoodbank.com and make a monetary donation through the canadahelps.org link.

Items needed this year include:

canned milk

canned soup

canned vegetables

pancake mix and syrup

canned cranberries

canned gravy

cake mix

canned frosting

pasta and pasta sauce

canned sandwich meats

sugar, rice

boxes of cereal

tea or coffee

juice

Christmas candy

and boxes of crackers.

Food Bank spokesperson Leanne Roberts says they actually saw a decrease in their numbers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to a number of factors.

The demand has grown in recent months, however, with an average of 400 households being served per month including 437 in October.

Last year they distributed 704 Christmas Hampers during the holidays.

Changes had to be made to their delivery model of food distribution: