Colchester Food Drive brings in 85,468 pounds of food

The food drive for the Colchester Food Bank took on a different look this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was an overwhelming success.

The drive-thru setup brought in an astonishing 85,468 pounds of food!

Instead of being on Commercial Street, as in past years, the drop-off spot was off Dominion Street behind the food bank's new downtown location.

Food bank spokesperson Leanne Roberts thanks everyone for their continued support of the food drive.