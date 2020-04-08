Colchester Hospital Auxiliary makes $150,000 donation for medical equipment

The Colchester Hospital Auxiliary has donated $150,000 to help the Colchester East Hants Health Centre (CEHHC) buy COVID-19 related equipment and supplies.

In a release, the group says an order was immediately made for fourteen ventilation monitors to be located in Emergency, Intensive Care, and Surgery.

The auxiliary's mandate is to provide hospital equipment to the local hospital, raising funds by operating the coffee shop and gift shop, as well as other fundraisers.

Over the past three years, it has purchased over $600,000 in new equipment.

President R Frank Henderson says, "Never has our mission statement of 'Patient Care' been so much at the forefront of our work."