Cole Harbour man dies following East Lawrencetown collision

The RCMP say a Cole Harbour man has died in a single-vehicle collision on Crowell Road in East Lawrencetown.

Police, EHS, and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded the scene around noon on Saturday and found an SUV on its side in the ditch.

The driver, a 76-year-old man, was transported to the Dartmouth General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two passengers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.