Cole Harbour man facing sexual assault, sexual exploitation charges

A 48-year-old man from Cole Harbour is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in relation to a 15-year-old female.

The RCMP say the investigation began on March 6th when a friend of the victim was concerned and went to an adult for help.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday and later released from custody on conditions to have no contact with the victim.

He's scheduled to attend Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 9th.

Investigators say there may be additional victims due to the nature of the accused's position in the community.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has concerns about someone else that could be a victim, is encouraged to contact police.