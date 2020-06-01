Cole Harbour teen reported missing

Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Cole Harbour teen.

Fifteen-year-old Benjamin Millette, who also goes by the name Benjamin Letendre was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday at a residence in Cole Harbour.

He's described as a white male, standing 5'8" and 130 pounds, with a slender build, light brown hair, and blue eyes.

Police released a photo of the teen, which they say is recent, but his hair is shorter and he no longer wears glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.