Commercial vehicle fire in Debert involving propane tanks: RCMP

Plains Road in Debert is closed from Staples Brook Road to Belmont Road due to a commercial vehicle fire involving propane tanks.

RCMP Corporal Lisa Croteau tells our newsroom that initial reports were that the vehicle was carrying around 1,000 20-litre propane tanks.

She says there were no injuries.

Multiple explosions were reported on social media.

Several fire departments responded to the scene, though they kept their distance due to the load and danger.

Reports from the scene are that the fire is contained and out, though there's been extensive damage including to the roadway.

The road closure was sent out at 10:38 p.m. yesterday by RCMP, who asked people to avoid the area.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal are also on site and say detours are in place.