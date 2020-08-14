Common law partner of Nova Scotia mass shooter sues his estate for trauma, injuries

The common law spouse of the man who carried out the mass shooting in Nova Scotia in mid-April is suing his estate, alleging he caused her to suffer psychological, physical and emotional injuries.

In a statement of claim filed Wednesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, the woman's lawyer, Peter Rumscheidt, doesn't provide a precise figure for the damages being claimed.

The woman says she was in a long-term relationship with the shooter, a denturist based in Dartmouth, N.S., before he was killed by police after going on a shooting rampage April 18-19.

The man had killed 22 people and set fire to a number of properties.

The former spouse says she and the shooter were together at his property in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18.

She said she was the victim that night "of an assault and battery perpetrated against her by [him]."

She also says she was held against her will by the man and suffered from "intentional infliction of mental suffering."

RCMP investigators have said the woman escaped into the woods on the night of April 18 and after taking refuge in a neighbour's home, she spoke to police at about 6:30 a.m. on April 19 about her spouse owning a replica police vehicle and illegal firearms.

