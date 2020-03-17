Commons likely to sit again to pass economic response to COVID-19, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Parliament will likely sit again to pass emergency measures for the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says a major announcement on supporting the economy is coming tomorrow, and the government is planning changes to upcoming tax deadlines to provide more flexibility for businesses and taxpayers.

Some moves will require legislative approval, and Trudeau says a short limited sitting is needed to get it.

He is also playing down the idea of invoking a national state of emergency, saying the government is looking at other ways to provide needed help for Canadians.

But he is warning that the situation in the country around COVID-19 could last weeks or months.

Trudeau also says that as of Wednesday, Parks Canada will suspend visitor services at all national parks and historic sites.