Community-based COVID-19 testing in Baddeck, Inverness this week

Public Health's mobile unit will be offering community-based COVID-19 testing in Cape Breton this week.

A release says drop-in and pre-booked appointments will be available at the Royal Canadian Legion in Baddeck on Thursday and the Royal Canadian Legion in Inverness on Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say only those with COVID-19 symptoms are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test results.

Testing at the mobile units is not available for anyone who has travelled outside Atlantic Canada in the past 14 days, who has visited a potential exposure site, or who is a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Individuals in any of these three categories must complete the online self-assessment and book an appointment at one of Nova Scotia's 28 COVID-19 testing sites.