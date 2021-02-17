Public Health says its Mobile Units will be offering community-based COVID-19 testing in Sheet Harbour on Friday.

Testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheet Harbour Legion - Branch #58, for anyone who is asymptomatic, who is not required to self-isolate, and who is not a close contact of a person with COVID-19.

Officials say anyone tested at this clinic does not need to self-isolate while waiting for their results, and both drop-in testing and pre-booked appointments are available.

Government says Public Health is traveling to communities where there are currently no active cases of potential exposures, in an attempt to detect new cases before the virus moves into the community.