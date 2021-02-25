Community COVID-19 testing in New Minas, Canning later this week

Public Health's mobile units will be offering drop-in and pre-booked COVID-19 testing in New Minas and Canning later this week.

Testing will be available at the New Minas Fire Department between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday and at the Canning Multi Complex from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials are encouraging anyone who lives in, or has travelled to, the communities between Wolfville and Berwick and the surrounding communities to get tested.

Public Health says the clinics are in response to the recently announced case of the UK variant of COVID-19 in New Minas and positive cases in the Sackville area where the source of the infection is unknown.