Community Health Boards in Northern Zone announce wellness fund recipients

The 10 Community Health Boards (CHBs) in the Northern Zone are providing nearly $163,000 from their Wellness Fund to projects that support local population health priorities.

Nova Scotia Health says the CHBs in Colchester, Cumberland, Pictou and East Hants have a shared Community Health Plan that includes the priorities of mental wellness, healthy active lifestyles, thriving communities and community engagement.

Examples of projects receiving funding this year include school food projects, community music nights, physical activity programs and education & supports for at-risk youth.

Grants from the CHB Wellness Fund are awarded annually to non-profit organizations working to improve the health of their communities.