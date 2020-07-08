Community organizations and groups receive grants to help prevent domestic violence

The provincial government has announced grants totalling $945,700 for eighteen community organizations and groups to help prevent domestic violence.

The grants include projects addressing domestic violence in specific communities, including African Nova Scotian and Mi'kmaw communities.

Other projects focus on engaging and developing supports for groups such as children and youth, men and boys, girls and young women, newcomers, and criminalized women.

Locally, the Bridges Institute in Truro received a grant of $75,000 to hire a Truro and Colchester Domestic Violence High Risk Team Coordinator.

Kelly Regan, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women, says, "Now, more than ever, we understand the need to work together to ensure a strong and resilient approach to the complex issue of domestic violence."

A full list of grant recipients is available on the government's website.