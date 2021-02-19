Community vaccination clinics to open in March

10 community based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for Nova Scotians aged 80 and over will open across the province next month.

Officials say the first prototype clinic will open at the IWK on Monday, with clinics in Truro, Halifax, Sydney and New Minas set to start taking appointments on March 1st and begin administering vaccines a week later.

Government says MSI will send letters to all Nova Scotians who are at least 80-years old as of March 1st, while anyone turning 80 after that will be able to book an appointment on their birthday.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-797-7772 the week before a clinic starts.

The province says the first of 13 clinics to open in Mi'kmaw communities will open in Millbrook next week and will administer vaccine to those living in the community.

Clinics are also set to open in Antigonish, Halifax and Yarmouth on March 15th and on March 22nd in Amherst, Bridgewater and Dartmouth.