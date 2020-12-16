Company confirms identities of missing scallop fishers

Yarmouth Sea Products is confirming the names of the captain and crew off a scallop dragger that went down northeast of Digby, Nova Scotia.

They are captain Charles Roberts and his crew, Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Michael Drake and Geno Francis.

One body was recovered late last night, and the search for the other five men is continuing by air, on the sea and on the shoreline.

Searchers are climbing over rocky beaches still covered in a light dusting of snow and ice caused by freezing spray, with heavy surf and winds blowing the snow sideways.

Hilton Seymour of Annapolis Valley Ground Search and Rescue says teams are factoring in tide flow and winds as they search the shoreline in frigid temperatures.

He says they will keep searching until they're told to stop, adding the searchers are looking to provide the families with closure.