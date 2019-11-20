Concerned groups urge N.S. to reject mill's plan to pump effluent into strait

Groups that have voiced concerns about a Nova Scotia pulp mill's plan to pump millions of litres of treated wastewater into the Northumberland Strait are urging the province to reject the proposal.

The Town of Pictou, Pictou Landing First Nation, fishermen from across the Maritimes and the environmental group Friends of the Northumberland Strait say Northern Pulp's focus report is missing critical information.

They also say the company's assertion that there will be no significant lasting harm to the environment and human health is not credible or supported by science.

Northern Pulp submitted thousands of pages of documents to the provincial Environment Department in early October as part of a required focus report on its proposed effluent treatment plant for the mill near Pictou, N.S.

The public had until Nov. 8 to submit comment on the report to the department, and Environment Minister Gordon Wilson is to make a final decision on the treatment plant by mid-December.

Company officials have said if their plan is not approved, the mill will close, putting more than 300 employees out of work.