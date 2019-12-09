Confidential phone line created for sexual misconduct allegations against N.S. doctors
Patients in Nova Scotia can now report sexual misconduct allegations against doctors over a confidential phone line.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia created the service so people can talk to a social worker trained in dealing with traumatic experiences.
It was one recommendation made in an independent review about how the organization handles sexual misconduct complaints.
People making such complaints previously had to report through a general phone line.