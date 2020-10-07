Contraband seized at Springhill Institution

Staff at Springhill Institution seized two packages containing contraband last week.

Correctional Service Canada says the packages, discovered October 3rd and 5th, contained 90 grams of "Shatter", 205.19 grams of hashish, 17 grams of methamphetamine, 117.17 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 21 grams of crack cocaine.

Two cell phones, four USB charging blocks, and two USB phone charging cables were also confiscated.

Police have been notified of the seizure and an investigation is underway.