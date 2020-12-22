Contraband seized at Springhill Institution last week

Drugs and other contraband was seized from a package at Springhill Institution on December 18th.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says the package contained 39.18g of "Shatter", 42.81g of hashish, 58.52g of marijuana, 14.4g of crystal meth and 14.54g of cocaine.

A cell phone, a charging cable, 2 SIM cards, 15 bales of tobacco and 2 packages of rolling papers were also seized.

CSC says the police have been notified and the institution is investigating.