Contract awarded for Summer Street Parkade across from Halifax Infirmary

The provincial government has awarded a tender to design and build a parkade across from the Halifax Infirmary on Summer Street to Lindsay Construction Limited.

The parkade, with about 500 spaces, will be located north of the Museum of Natural History on provincially owned land.

The existing parkade on Robie Street will be taken down to allow for the construction of an expanded inpatient centre and operating rooms.

Government says the cost of the parkade, pedway, and burying the power lines on Summer Street is about $29 million.

A second larger parkade of about 1,000 spaces will be built at the former CBC Building site.