Counterfeit $20 bills circulating in New Glasgow area

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating as counterfeit $20 bills have been circulating in the community this week.

Police say that a man entered the Needs Convenience Store on East River Road Wednesday afternoon, used the fake bills for a purchase, and left the store before the clerk realized they were counterfeit.

Constable Ken Macdonald says the bills appear to be authentic, especially when folded and quickly passed to the person on checkout.

He says the confiscated bills are covered in Chinese characters on both sides.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person involved is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.