Couple charged after Valentine's Day disturbance at Lunenburg County restaurant

A pair of 19-year-olds from Gold River are facing charges after they refused to leave a Cookville restaurant peacefully on Valentine's Day.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a complaint of a couple arguing at the restaurant and when they arrived, the pair refused to leave.

Police say an officer attempted to arrest the woman, but she resisted and punched the officer in the face, kicked him in the chest, spit in his eye and bit him and a second officer who intervened.

RCMP say the man tried to intervene and was arrested and two officers suffered minor injuries.

Mackenzie Page Jennings is facing four charges, including two counts of assaulting a police officer, and Daniel Dwayne Johnson is charged with causing a disturbance and obstructing a police officer.

Police say the pair were released from custody and are due to appear in court in April.