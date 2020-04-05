Couple displaced by Bible Hill house fire

The Canadian Red Cross says a couple has been displaced by a weekend house fire in Bible Hill.

The fire on Albert Ave. was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured in the fire and Red Cross volunteers have provided the man and woman with emergency lodging and food, clothing purchases and some other basics.



When providing emergency aid, Red Cross volunteers currently follow social distancing and other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There's no word on the extent of the damage to the home.