Couple safe after stranding vehicle in Cape Breton Highlands Saturday afternoon

A couple is safe after they got their vehicle stuck approximately 45 km into the Cape Breton Highlands while on a fishing trip Saturday.

Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. to a call that the couple had gotten their car stuck on Highland Road and had begun walking toward Hunter's Mountain, but the weather had become poor and they were not properly dressed.

Police say the couple were found shortly before 5:20 p.m. and were assisted with finding lodging for the evening in Baddeck before they could retrieve their vehicle on Sunday.

The RCMP says the collaboration between the Cheticamp, Ingonish and Baddeck detachments was instrumental in locating the couple.