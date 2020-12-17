Court documents detail mass shooter's acquisition of weapons

The latest court-ordered release of documents connected to Nova Scotia's deadly mass shooting in April further details how the gunman was able to acquire his cache of weapons.

An unidentified witness who knew the shooter told police that the man must have thought about the attack for some time, with his collecting of weapons appearing to go back several years.

One witness described the shooter going to a gun show in April of 2019 in Maine in search of an AR rifle.

The man's cousin, a retired member of the RCMP, told officer he found him to be "a strange little guy," adding that later in life, he believed the shooter was involved in criminal activities and that he should keep his distance from him.

He told police he believed his cousin was capable of killing someone -- possibly his spouse or his parents, but he never thought the man would go on a rampage.

The 51-year-old denturist killed 22 people over the course of 13 hours on April 18th and 19th before police shot him dead at a gas station.

(The shooter's name has been removed by Bell Media staff)