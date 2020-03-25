Court says N.S. woman must pay $74,200 in damages for forcing mother-in-law from home

A Nova Scotia woman who was ordered to pay $74,200 for trying to evict her 82-year-old mother-in-law in the middle of winter has lost her appeal before the province's highest court.

In a ruling Tuesday, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal describes the eviction attempt as ``shocking'' and upholds the award to Kathleen Reid of $10,000 in punitive damages and $64,200 to cover the cost of her rent after she was forced out.

According to the court decision, in 1999 Reid paid at least $25,000 for materials and family members provided the labour to build a separate apartment in the Ellershouse, N.S., home of her son Michael and his wife Brenda.

Although attached to the home, the addition had a separate entrance and included a kitchen, sitting area, bedroom, baths and closets.

After Reid's son, Michael, died unexpectedly in 2010, the title to the family home passed to his wife, and according to the court decision, everything went well until 2014.

That was when Kathleen Reid allowed her grandson and great-grandson to move into her apartment, which the decision says Brenda Reid resented.

She told her mother-in-law that she planned to sell the property and wanted her to move out.