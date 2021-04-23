COVID-19 case confirmed at Cobequid Education Centre in Truro

Public Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 connected to the Cobequid Education Centre (CEC) in Truro.

In a letter to the school community posted on the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) website, Public Health says potential exposure to COVID-19 could have happened on April 20th, 21st and/or 22nd.

Officials say they are working to identify close contacts and will contact them directly, but it is recommended that all students and staff be tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution.

CCRCE says the CEC will be closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing until at least Wednesday April 28th and students will learn remotely during the closure.

Public Health's letter to the school community is available here.