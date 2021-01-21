COVID-19 case connected to École acadienne de Truro on Thursday

Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Thursday, including one connected to École acadienne de Truro.

Officials said the infected person was not at school on Thursday and students will learn from home until at least Tuesday to allow for deep cleaning and contact tracing.

Anyone who is a close contact of the case will be contacted directly by Public Health and an update will be given to the school community on Tuesday.

Thursday's other new case is also in the Northern Zone and is travel-related.

There are 22 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia but no one is being treated for it in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 147,592 tests for COVID-19, with 477 positive cases and no deaths.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 1,589 Nova Scotia tests on January 20th.

Public Health says 9,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date, and of those, 2,696 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.