COVID-19 cases identified at schools in Central, Western Zone on Sunday

Nova Scotia Public Health says COVID-19 cases linked to schools in the Central and Western Zones were identified on Sunday.

Officials say students at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth (Central Zone) and Berwick and District School in Berwick (Western Zone) will learn from home until Thursday December 10th to allow the schools to be cleaned and for contact tracing to take place.

Anyone who is a close contact of either case will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14-days.

Public Health says students and staff at both schools will be updated on Wednesday.