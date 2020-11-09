COVID-19 exposure reported at Halifax Church, Montana's Restaurant

Public Health is alerting the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 at a Halifax church and Montana's BBQ and Bar in Halifax.

Officials say anyone who attended All Nations Full Gospel Church at St. Andrew's on Coburg Road in Halifax on October 25th at 6:00 p.m. or Montana's on Chain Lake Drive between 6:00 p.m. and close the same day, should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 that may develop up to and including November 9th.

Anyone who develops symptoms should take the online self-assessment of call 811 to book a COVID-19 test.