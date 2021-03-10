COVID-19 mobile testing units in Stewiacke this week

Public Health's mobile units will be in Stewiacke and Chester this week to offer easier access to COVID-19 testing.

Drop-in and pre-booked appointments will be available at the Stewiacke Community Centre between 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday.

Testing at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chester is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The public is encouraged to book their testing appointments at the mobile unit by completing the self-assessment online.