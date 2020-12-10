COVID-19 rapid testing in Truro on Thursday and Friday

A COVID-19 rapid testing pop-up site will be in Truro over the next two days.

Hosted at Colchester Legion Stadium, the testing will run from 1:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. today and tomorrow.

Rapid testing is offered for people who are over 16, do not have symptoms, and have not travelled, visited a potential exposure location, or been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

The Department of Health and Wellness says you will receive a text with your negative result.

If the result is positive, you will be notified and sent for a standard COVID-19 test.