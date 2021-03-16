COVID-19 response grant for students with disabilities
Nova Scotia post-secondary students with permanent disabilities will receive $800 in financial assistance.
The province says the COVID-19 Accessibility Grant will help ensure equity of access to training and other educational opportunities for around 3,300 young people.
To receive the grant, eligible students must have provided medical documentation verifying they have a permanent disability and be receiving support through Post-Secondary Accessibility Services.
Government says grants will be distributed to students starting this month.