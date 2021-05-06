COVID-19 restrictions in Nova Scotia are tough, but they could get tougher: premier

Nova Scotia's premier says he might impose tougher travel restrictions to reduce the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, as Atlantic Canada's worst COVID-19 outbreak shows no signs of letting up.

Premier Iain Rankin told a virtual news conference Thursday he has grown frustrated with residents and visitors who aren't taking the pandemic seriously, despite the fact the number of active cases has jumped from 79 two weeks ago to more than 1,200 on Wednesday.

Rankin says the restrictions imposed last week when the province went into a two-week lockdown were harsher than the measures taken during the first wave of the pandemic last year.

On April 27, the province ordered the closure of schools, malls, gyms, bars, restaurants and most retail stores, and it closed its borders to all non-essential travel.



Rankin also doubled the maximum fine for those caught violating the province's public health rules, including a ban on travel between municipalities.



Earlier Thursday, police in two Nova Scotia communities confirmed they had laid charges in connection with COVID-19 restrictions.