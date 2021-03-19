COVID-19 testing available in Mount Uniacke this weekend

Public Health says drop-in and pre-booked COVID-19 testing will be available in Mount Uniacke this weekend.

A release states the clinic will run at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 165 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Officials say anyone who has had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours, or is currently experiencing them, must pre-book an appointment for a test.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been asked to self-isolate by Public Health, you must self-isolate while waiting for your test results, while there is no self-isolation requirement for asymptomatic persons.

COVID-19 testing in the community that was originally scheduled for Friday March 19th was cancelled due to inclement weather.