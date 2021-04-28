COVID-19 testing capacity challenges in Central, Eastern Zones

Public Health is experiencing COVID-19 testing capacity challenges in the Central and Eastern Zones do to the high demand for tests.

A release says the priority is testing people who have symptoms, those who have been to a potential exposure site, and high-risk contacts notified by Public Health.

Nova Scotians who want to get tested but are asymptomatic can book an asymptomatic test at a primary assessment centre or a pop-up rapid testing site.

Officials say available appointments at primary assessment centres and mobile units are posted in the booking system 72 hours in advance, and cancelled appointments will reappear in the system.

Primary assessment centres and public health mobile units offer gargle testing as an option for children from 4-years and 18-years old.