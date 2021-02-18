COVID-19 testing in Beaver Bank area this weekend

Public Health's Mobile Units will be providing COVID-19 testing at the Beaver Bank-Kinsac Community Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials say drop-in or pre-booked testing will be available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those who have had COVID-19 symptoms over the past 48 hours or are currently experiencing them can still get tested at the mobile unit, but must book an appointment so the team knows when to expect them.

Public Health says these clinics are in response to the recently announced case of COVID-19 in the Beaver Bank area,