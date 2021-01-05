COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Truro starting January 18th

Six new COVID-19 vaccination clinics will start in January as part of Nova Scotia's three-phase immunization plan.

Officials say the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro will receive 2,925 doses of the vaccine the week of January 11th, with vaccinations administered a week later, with vaccinations administered at Valley Regional Hospital and Cape Breton Regional Hospital starting January 11th.

Government says Phase 1 focuses on immunizing front-line health-care workers, staff, caregivers and residents of long-term care and residential care facilities, seniors aged 75 and older in the community, and health-care workers with direct patient contact.

Phase 2 is expected to begin in May and will include remaining health-care and essential workers, with Phase 3 beginning in the summer and including all remaining Nova Scotians.

Public Health says vaccinations at three long-term care facilities in the Central Zone will also begin later this month.