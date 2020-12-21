COVID-19 vaccine storage site to be setup at Colchester East Hants Health Centre

Four more COVID-19 vaccinations storage sites will be setup across Nova Scotia this week, including at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro.

The province says the new sites will help support an expansion of its vaccination program early in 2021.

The other three cold storage sites will be at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Valley Regional Hospital and Yarmouth Regional Hospital, and all four will be able to store any COVID-19 vaccine at the appropriate temperature.

Government says Nova Scotia will receive another shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine this week, as well as doses of the yet to be approved vaccine made by Moderna later this month.

So far 1,463 people in the Central Zone have received their first shot of vaccine.