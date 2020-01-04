Crane that collapsed in Halifax had turntable problems: documents

An inspection of a construction crane that collapsed in Halifax during a storm in September revealed it wasn't working properly four months earlier.

Citing government documents, Global News says the tower crane, owned by Lead Structural Framework Ltd., was modified in May and June of 2019 after a malfunction.

A report prepared by BMR Structural Engineering says the turntable of the crane malfunctioned in May 2019 and a so-called top kit was replaced on the crane's mast.

The document confirms the crane was certified by an engineer in June and the work site was visited by a Department of Labour officer before post-tropical storm Dorian slammed into the port city on Sept. 7.

However, the document, obtained under freedom of information legislation, does not explain why the hybrid crane collapsed because the findings were almost entirely redacted.

As a result, it remains unclear whether the malfunction had anything to do with the collapse.