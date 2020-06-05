Crown does not argue cases through media: PPS

The Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has released a statement in response to public requests to drop charges against a woman involved in an incident with police at a Walmart in January.

Halifax Regional Police charged Santina Rao with causing bodily harm to a peace officer, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and causing a disturbance following an incident on January 15.

Rao says she was racially profiled when police accused her of concealing items and a video of the incident shows her being wrestled to the floor by officers.

Halifax Regional Police have asked the province's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to investigate the matter.

In the statement, PPS says "a decision to pursue or halt a prosecution cannot be based on requests from the public and the Crown does not argue cases through the media."

Under Canadian law, a decision on whether or not to prosecute a suspect must be based on an assessment by the Crown attorney of the available evidence and established legal principles.

The next court appearance in the matter is scheduled for July and the SiRT investigation into the actions of officers is ongoing.

(With files from Bell Media's James Faulkner)