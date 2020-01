The Board of Directors of the Colchester Sexual Assault Centre (CSAC) have announced a new Executive Director.

Sarah Flemming brings nearly a decade of Human Service related experience from working with young mothers and sustainable housing to dealing with those requiring support.

CSAC says she's looking forward to building awareness for the resources they provide to Truro, Colchester, and East Hants.

Flemming takes over the role on February 3rd.