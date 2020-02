Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate from Dorchester Penitentiary has died of apparent natural causes following an illness.

Seventy-four-year-old William Curran had been serving a life sentence for first degree murder since April 19th, 2001.

The CSC says his next of kin have been notified.

The agency will review the circumstances of the death, as they do with all inmate deaths, and both the police and coroner must be notified.