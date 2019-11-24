Cumberland County Emergency Department closures: November 24-30

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) has released its schedule of temporary emergency room closures in Cumberland County for the week of Sunday November 24 to Saturday November 30.

The province says the temporary closures are due to a lack of physician coverage, but the emergency departments will all be available overnight.

Overnight coverage is provided by the paramedic, registered nurse, oversight physician team.

The schedule of closures is as follows:

All Saints Springhill Hospital (Springhill):

- Sunday November 24 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

- Monday, November 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Thursday, November 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Friday, November 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- Saturday, November 30 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

South Cumberland Community Care Centre (Parrsboro):

- Sunday, November 24 from 8:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Monday, November 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Tuesday, November 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Wednesday, November 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

- Thursday, November 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (4 hours only)

North Cumberland Memorial Hospital (Pugwash):

- Friday, November 29 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone in need of immediate medical attention should call 911, while general health questions can be answered by call 811 and speaking to a registered nurse.