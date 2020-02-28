Cumberland North MLA pressuring government to remove Cobequid Pass tolls

The MLA for Cumberland North is continuing to pressure the provincial government to remove the tolls on the Cobequid Pass.

The Progressive Conservatives say Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin introduced a bill that would require the government to pay its debt to Western Alignment, then get rid of the tolls on Highway 104.

She says the tolls put all business and people in Cumberland County at a significant disadvantage as they're forced to pay tolls on top of taxes to ship products and to travel anywhere east of the toll booth.

Smith-McCrossin says, "The government has indicated that it has collected enough revenue to pay the existing debt, so it's time for the tolls to come off."

The timeline for the possible removal of the tolls has changed back and forth over the years.

The original bond financing schedule set up for the P3 project was for 30 years, from 1996 to 2026, but higher than expected traffic volumes and revenue moved the possible repayment date to 2019.

That was then bumped back to 2026, with a letter in late 2016 from Finance and Strategic Infrastructure and Capital Planning Executive Director Diane Saurette stating there was no savings benefit to paying the debt off early.

In March 2017, government again said repayment could happen by 2019, following a meeting with representatives of the provincial transportation department as well as local government and business leaders, which was reinforced by the province in 2018 though the date of April 1, 2020 for toll removal was also floated.

In January of this year, Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines stated the tolls would remain in order to pay for improvements including a pull-off area for motorists and a maintenance area for road crews and plows.

Smith-McCrossin says, "There are many highways in many communities that are in need of maintenance and repairs, but there is only one that is being forced to pay an additional toll on top of the taxes they already pay for these services."