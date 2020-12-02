Cumberland Regional Care Centre to redevelop emergency room, add dialysis unit

$2.7-million in improvements to the Cumberland Regional Care Centre in Amherst were announced Wednesday.

The province says the funds will pay for the redevelopment of the emergency department and the addition of a 12-station dialysis unit.

Over the next two years, assessments will focus on finding ways to address the volume of patients seen in the ER, add extra privacy and accommodate more complex cases, as well as determining the demand and capacity for dialysis services.

A design consultant should be chosen by spring 2021.